Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 66 criminals including 15 proclaimed offenders during an operation on the highway last week.
According to PHP spokesman, the officials also recovered 740 litter liquor, 2330 gram hashish, 400 gram heroin, a rifle, 18 pistols, five guns and 57 bullets from their possession.The officials handed over the accused and stolen items to local police for further legal action.
PHP arrest 66 criminals
