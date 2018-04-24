PHP arrest 242 outlaws, rescues eight children

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Highway Patrol have arrested 242 culprits including 134 proclaimed offenders during last week.

According to the PHP spokesman, the officials recovered 1,471 litre liquor, 13,186 grams charas, three kalashnikovs, four riffles, 28 pistols, 11 cartages, seven guns, 11 magazines and 233 bullet from them during operations at highway. He said that the PHP teams also recovered eight children namely Muzamil, Haider, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Bakhsh, Nazar Hussain, Safder Ali, Rimsha and Muhammad Habib and reunited them to their parents.