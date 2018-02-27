PHP arrest 226 culprits, recover 8 children

Staff Reporter

Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 226 culprits, including 93 proclaimed offenders, during operation on the highway during last seven days.

According to PHP spokesman, the officials also recovered 331 drums Iranian Oil, illicit arms, 864 litres alcohol, 12 Kg charas, 1450 grams hashish, 415 grams opium, 53 pistols, a riffle, two klashnikovs, 8 guns, 3 magazines and 318 bullets from their possession.

The officials handed over the accused and stolen items to local police for further legal action.PHP officials recovered eight children—Sohail Khan,Areeba, Muhammad Ahmad, Bilal Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Tahir,Saif ullah and Saman Ahmad and reunited them with their parents.They also rendered help to 2917 commuters, the spokesman added.