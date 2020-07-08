PHP continues to serve people

Punjab Highway Patrol Addl IG Zafar Iqbal Awan has said that the swift actions are being taken for the protection of lives and wealth of people on roads and against anti-social elements.

In this regard, PHP Headquarters issued previous fortnightly performance report. According to the details, Punjab Highway Patrol upholding its tradition, served the public on roads with determination and helped the public in many ways.

In order to increase efficiency of the department, different branches of Punjab Highway Patrol did projects under different heads. The details of these activities are given below.

punjab highway patrol lodged 617 cases upon violation of traffic laws, 351 cases upon illegal weapons and its exhibition and 162 cases against drugs and 1749 liter alcohol, 36 kilo 721 gram chars and 900 Grams Hashish have been recovered from the accused whereas in case of illegal weapons, 13 Kalashnikovs, 21 rifles, 13 guns, 101 pistols, 22 cartridges, 30 magazine and 1348 bullets have been recovered from the accused.

Moreover, Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 69 proclaimed offenders and 10 court absconders. Furthermore, patrolling police provided service to 519 commuters on roads during traveling, 14 missing children were also met with their parents whereas taking action against encroachment, 374 temporary encroachments were eliminated.

Zafar Iqbal Awan said that officials of PHP are continuing their duties with diligence in the wake of corona pandemic even without caring about their own lives and protection of wealth and lives of people with provision of best service to the public is their ultimate goal.