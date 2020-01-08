Photo exhibition on cultural diversity of Pakistan launched

Brussels

A photographic exhibition depicting cultural diversity of Pakistan has been launched at the European Parliament in Brussels. Organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, the exhibition was inaugurated by MEP Baroness Nosheena Mobarik, Chairperson of South – Asia Delegation of the European Parliament. The exhibition showcases the work of award winning photographer Syed Javaid A Kazi, with a focus on the religious heritage of Pakistan.

A selection of photographs by Kazi, depicting places of worship of followers of different religions and beliefs in Pakistan as well as celebrations of their rituals and festivals are being displayed in the exhibition that will continue for one week. Kazi is recipient of President’s Pride of Performance and several international awards and fellowships. His work remains in permanent collections of photographic forums in different parts of the world.

In his address Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Zaheer A. Janjua highlighted the contours and history of rich religious heritage of Pakistan and preservation of this heritage as a valuable feature of overall cultural diversity of the country.