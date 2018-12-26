PHMA stresses early release of refunds

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The value added of textile industry has demanded the government of releasing refunds to ease liquidity problems of exporters. Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Central Chairman, Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) in a statement on Wednesday said that the new government has taken over charge for more than 4 months is busy in lip service, verbal announcements and photo sessions but no practical steps and measures have been taken yet to release the number of claims of DDT and DLTL. He added that billions of rupees in Sales Tax Refund Claims, Customs Rebates Claims and Withholding Tax Claims of exporters are also pending with the Government. Huge amount of exporters’ liquidity of billions of rupees in DDT and DLTL has been stuck up with the government causing great sufferings to the already burdened exporters who are now at a loss to understand how to make both ends meet and such an alarming situation will ruin the export business of the Value Added Textile Exporters. The government has not given any firm commitment to release DDT and DLTL claims lamented. The previous Government has released Rs32.18 billion in respect of payment of DDT under PM Export Package and DLTL Claims under Textile Policies of 2009-14 and 2014-19 while the sitting Government has not released a single rupee till date. He articulated that Value Added Textile Export Sector is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy earns major amount of foreign exchange and revenue for the Government. Besides, the sector is also labour-intensive and largest employment provider and generator. He said that Value Added Textile Exporters were battling for their survival in the global market due to costly inputs and high cost of manufacturing.

