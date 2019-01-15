PHMA pleads to allow TCF to proprietorship and AOP

Staff Reporter

Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Central Chairman, Pakistan Hosiery Manufactures & Exporters Association (PHMA) urged the Federal Finance Minister to include Proprietorship & AOP at par with company to avoid discrimination to avail Tax Credit for equity investment in purchase and installation of plant and machinery for the purposes of balancing, modernization, replacement or expansion in an industrial undertaking established before July 01, 2011 through amendment under section 65b in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

In a letter to the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Central Chairman (PHMA) said that the Government under Finance Act 2010 passed amendment in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, “Tax Credit for Investment in Industrial Undertaking” the Section 65B in order to encourage companies for investment in balancing, modernization and replacement of the already installed plant and machinery in an industrial undertaking set up in Pakistan and owned by such company under the provisions thereof, to provide 10% rebate in income tax payable for the tax year in which such plant and machinery is installed, shall be admissible if such investment is made in the purchase and installation of plant and machinery at any time between the 1st day of July, 2010 and the 30th day of June, 2015.

In the Finance Act 2018, the said tax credit under section 65B the cut-off date has been extended to 30-06-2021. He expressed that under the prevailing laws of Pakistan and according to the Article 18 “Freedom of Trade, Business or Profession” of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, every citizen shall have the right to enter into lawful trade or business.

