PHMA hails central bank

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) has appreciated the central bank to allow advance payments on imports of basic industry raw material, which was restricted by the caretaker government, appealing the authorities to also give instructions for early processing of outstanding sales tax refunds of the industry. PHMA chairman Adil Butt said that the decision would enable industrial units to import items for export purposes up to $10,000. Appreciating the government on taking serious notice of the severe issue, he said the move has raised the business community’s confidence and such business friendly policies will definitely result in boosting the trade and industry. He said that the facility withdrawal had severely affected the export oriented industries of the country. The move also delayed export shipments besides scaling up the cost of production. It is to be noted that the SBP had withdrawn the facility extended to Authorized Dealers to make import advance payments against irrevocable Letter of Credit (L/C) up to 100 percent of the value of the goods and up to $10,000 per invoice for the import of all eligible items without the requirement on the subject merit consideration. The PHMA repeatedly requested the SBP to grant the export orientated industrial units to make advance payment for imports of accessories and trims that are used in finished products. The knitwear industry argued that exporters usually import trim and accessories from the buyers’ nominated foreign suppliers that only start working after advance payments. Export Orientated Units have to follow buyers’ requirements. Moreover, the dollar value of accessories was also nominal, besides opening of LC was not feasible and time consuming either.

