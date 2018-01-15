PHMA demands to abolish duties on Polyester Yarn

Sialkot

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) Central Chairman Dr Khurram A Khawaja on Sundy demanded the government to abolish all duties and taxes imposed on polyester yarn.

Talking to the media, he said, to enable sportswear manufacturers and exporters to compete international market and to earn valuable foreign exchange, all duties and taxes shoul be abolished.

He said that Sialkot sportswear industry was 99 per cent based on polyester made garments and the government had recently imposed a five per cent regulatory duty on imports of polyester yarn.

He said local manufacturers only Draw Texturised Yarn (DTY) which was texturised (semi dull) and they did not manufacture polyester Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY), but anti-dumping duty was also imposed on FDY which was not locally manufactured.

He hoped that authorities concerned would consider demands for enable the industry to compete in international market easily.—APP