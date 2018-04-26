PHMA budget proposals

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA), in its budget proposals for 2018-19 submitted to the commerce ministry’s textile division, has called for reducing energy cost, abolishing Export Development Fund and lessening Sales Tax and WHT on industrial raw material to make the exporters competitive in global market. PHMA central chairman Dr. Khurram Anwar Khawaja stated that the Association in its budget proposals has recommended that all pending claims of customs rebate be cleared and the government should allocate funds in the upcoming budget 2018-19 in this regard. It is proposed that in future, all customs rebate claims to be settled and paid through State Bank of Pakistan at the time of realization and payment of export proceeds. This proposal is not only workable but the most pragmatic because now form is being done electronically, he added. He proposed the government to reduce sales tax (ST) from 17 percent to 3 percent, withholding tax (WHT) from 5.5 percent to 1 percent in the upcoming budget to cut the cost of production. He said that tariff also needs to be rationalized and brought at par with regional competing countries to give level-playing field to PHMA exporters.