Philosophy of Rumi relevant to all ages: experts

The experts and eminent scholars have observed that Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi was a messenger of truth with high clarity of vision and the only way we can truly honor him is to be as truthful and clear about his life as possible.

“There is a hidden treasure deep within the earth. It is covered infidels and people of faith alike. I have seen this treasure and it is love. The ancient treasure that legends are made of is love. When I saw that I tore off my garments and I will not be clothed again until love is uncovered”.

They also observed that to cover up or sweep certain parts of his history under a fine Persian rug is a crime against the love, respect and admiration that we have for Rumi. Rumi deserved only the truth and nothing but the truth”

While addressing a seminar titled “The Philosophy of Rumi and its Relevance in The Present Times” here that experts were of the view that message of divine love of the Rumi was still relevant and would remain so in the times to come.

Seminar was part of the ongoing four-day mega National Book Festival arranged by National Book Foundation (NBF), and a large number of writers from across the country and Turkey, China and Iran. A large number of families, especially children thronged the venue on daily basis and took part in different programmes.

Rumi is a powerhouse” said the prominent scholar Retired Major General Muhammad Tahir adding that it’s important to understand that his immense global popularity was due to him being a totally unique and very authentic personality.

“Rumi wasn’t a meek and passive poet living in some hut while writing crowd-pleasing verse to charm the locals. Everything about Rumi was pure magic and an example of a truly powerful, very independent spirit shattering status quo, dated social norms, primitive cultural taboos, dusty dogmatic thinking and slave mentality” he added.

He said that Rumi in early 2000’s became one of the most widely read poets in America and was one the world’s brightest creative talents. He’s on par with Beethoven, Shakespeare and Mozart. Rumi was born on the Eastern shores of the then Persian Empire on September 30, 1207, in the city of Balkh in what is now Afghanistan and finally settled in the town of Konya, in what is now Turkey.

Giving a brief historical perspective he said that today three countries claimed him as their national poet: Iran, Turkey and Afghanistan. However none of these countries as they are today actually existed back then. Iran was called the Persian Empire, a monarchy, and it was quite larger than it is today. It included all of today’s Iran and Afghanistan also parts of Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Iraq. Turkey had not yet formed then and Afghanistan was part of the Khorasan Province in the old Persian Empire.

Addressing the ceremony, former Secretary Naguib Ullah Malik said that Maulana Rumi was among the greatest personalities of the world and his message enlightened hearts and souls. Maulana Rumi saw killings and bloodshed in his era but his teachings gave lesson of love only and he did not preach hate or revenge ever.

He said that Maulana Rumi has spread light and removed darkness and he preached teachings of renowned saint Shams Tabraiz. He said that unfortunately, hate and enmity were spreading in the world so it was the dire need of the time to preach teachings of Maulana Rumi in order to spread love and friendship in the world.

He said that we needed to think why there was intolerance, extremism and terrorism in our society. We need to spread teachings of Maulana Rumi and Sultan Bahu to promote peace, harmony and brotherhood in the world. He said that we needed to strengthen dialogue to establish peace and harmony in the society. He said that Maulana Rumi had been recognized at world level for establishment of peace.

At the end of the seminar, Rumi’s poetry was recited along with slide show and it was beautiful presentation truly engrossed the audience of the spiritual journey of Rumi and the message of love for fellow human beings leading to Divine love.