Philips Lighting at IAPEX 2018

Karachi

Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting, is showcasing a diverse range of its innovative lighting technology at the 14th International Exhibition of building products IAPEX taking place March 2 through 4, 2018 in Karachi. Philips GreenVision Xceed: Philips GreenVision Xceed is the first truly intelligent luminaire designed for seamless connectivity. Combined with Philips CityTouch-street lighting management software, that can help cities manage their street lights and analyse lighting data easily to support the increase of safety and improve operational efficiency. The software offers many possibilities, such as controlling lights individually or in groups and setting custom dimming schedules to save energy. The luminaire can send notifications to the software system when it needs to be repaired or replaced which can help to minimize maintenance costs. Moreover, administrators now have the ability to get accurate data on energy usage. When controlled by the Philips CityTouch system the luminaires can offer up to 60% of energy savings compared to conventional lighting. The connected lighting technology helps cities to increase safety, create a more sustainable environment while at the same time increase efficiency.—PR