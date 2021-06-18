Philippines: web developer names son ‘HTML’

A Facebook post announcing the birth of a baby in the Philippines has gone viral due to the child’s unusual name.

Hypertext Mark-up Language or HTML for short – was introduced to the world via a Facebook post from his aunt last Thursday.

Mac Pascual, the child’s father, and a web developer is believed to have chosen the unique name as a nod to his work.

He informed local news site inquirer.net that his family has a history of unusual names, adding that his own name is an abbreviation for Macaroni 85.

He stated that one of his sisters’ formal names is Spaghetti 88 and that her two children are named Cheese Pimiento and Parmesan Cheese, but they prefer to be nicknamed Chippy and Peewee.

HTML was born healthy in the Bulacan Medical Mission Group Cooperative Hospital, approximately an hour north of Manila, according to Inquirer.net. He weighed 2.25 kilos (4.9 pounds).

Salie Rayo Pascual, his mother, told the outlet that she is overjoyed to receive her kid and that relatives are happy with the name choice.

HTML’s aunt, Sincerely Pascual – full name Sincerely Yours Pascual – shared a snap of the newest addition to her family on Facebook, writing: ‘Welcome to the world HTML.’

The post has been shared 8,978 times and has sparked a slew of jokes on social media.

‘[That baby] will grow up to hack the Pentagon. It’s in his name,’ one comment reads.

Several users suggested some computer-based names for any future children: ‘Results-based management system’, ‘JavaScript’ or ‘Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)’. ​

Others were worried that his unusual name might complicate HTML’s life.

‘In the future, he could be targeted by bullies and ridiculed,’ one user wrote.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/