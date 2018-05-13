Philippines inclined for CPEC participation: Envoy

Salahuddin Haider

PHILIPPINES, an important country in South East Asia looks with favour participating in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said ambassador Daniel Ramos Rspiritu while holding his first function in Karachi Friday evening to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the declaration of independence of Philippines Republic at a local hotel. It was lovely evening, turned colorful by the costume dances of his country. Entire South East from Djaka to Korea, Japan and China are rich in cultural heritage.

A glimpse of it was provided by the ambassador who had himself with a party of substantial staff had flown in Karachi from Islamabad to present his country’s image to the Pakistani audience. He said relations between the two countries were excellent, although trade needs to pick up, for it is meager now, but full of potential. He said his country had 6.7% of GDP and World Bank and IMf expected it to rise to 7%. He said that his country was the first republic in the continent, which was a matter of tremendous pride for his country and its people.

Ambassador Ramos, attired in his country’s national dress of white embroidered shirt called’ brong’ in local parlance, was indeed warm and courteous, smiling throughout while greeting guests, who crowded the was grand ball room of the hotel.

A special troupe presented Philippines cultural with dances to the great delight of the guests Prominent among them were consuls general of Germany Rainer Schmiedschen, Bangla Desh Nooor-e-Helal Saifur Rehman, Switzerland Phipillpe, and his lovely wife, John Robinson of the US consulate, representatives from Japan, consuls general of Afghanistan and Iran.

Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Sirajuddin presented bouquet to the ambassador, while Sindh information ministerSyed Nasir Hasan Shah, also spoke briefly with Agha Siraj. Prominent business like Kalim Faroooqui, and a number of others were present. It was a warm and rich evening and would remain fresh in memory of those present for a long time. The honorary consul general of Phillipines Dr Imran Muhammad, introduced the guests to the ambassador, but it was a great day in Imran’s life.