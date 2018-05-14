Philippines envoy host reception to mark national day

Salahuddin Haider

Philippines Ambassador Daniel Ramos Rspiritu Friday evening held a function to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the declaration of independence of Philippines Republic at a local hotel.

The lovely evening was turned colourful by the costume dances of Philippines. A glimpse of it was provided by the ambassador, who had with a party of substantial staff flown in Karachi from Islamabad to present his country’s image to the Pakistani audience. He said relations between the two country were excellent, although trade needs to pick up, as it is meagre now, but full of potential.

Ambassador Ramos, attired in his country’s national dress of white embroidered shirt called “brong” in local parlance, was indeed warm and courteous, smiling throughout while greeting guests. A special troupe presented Philippines cultural dances to the great delight of the guests. Prominent among them were consuls general of Germany Rainer Schmiedschen, Bangla Desh Nooor-e-Helal Saifur Rehman, Switzerland Phipillpe, and his wife, John Robinson of the US consulate and representatives from Japan, consuls general of Afghanistan and Iran.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Sirajuddin presented bouquet to the ambassador, while Sindh information minister Syed Nasir Hasan Shah, also spoke briefly with Agha Siraj. Prominent business person like Kalim Faroooqui, and a number of others were also present.

It was a warm and rich evening and would remain fresh in memory of those present for a long time. The honorary consul general of Philippines Dr Imran Muhammad, introduced the guests to the ambassador.