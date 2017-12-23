Philippine woman reaches Kurram Agency for love, seeks Pakistani citizenship

Staff Reporter

Maryam, a Philippine woman who has converted to Islam and married Imran, a resident of Kurram Agency, moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday for a Pakistani citizenship so that she could stay with her husband.

In her petition, Maryam submitted that she might be deported after her visa expires. She told the court that she married Imran after converting to Islam and had reached Kurram Agency to live with him.

Nominating the interior ministry, the Federal Investigation Agency director general and the National Database and Registration Authority as respondents in her petition, Maryam also submitted her nikkahnama and other documents to the court.

IHC’s Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui approved the petition for hearing and adjourned proceedings till January 12. Talking to reporters outside the court, Imran said he feared his wife would be deported so he wanted the court and the interior ministry to grant a Pakistani citizenship to his wife. “We want to spend our lives together,” he added.