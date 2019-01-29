Philippine envoy says although bilateral trade had risen but should be higher

Salahuddin Haider

Karachi

Bilateral trade between Philippines and Pakistan, although, had almost doubled in last years from US dollars 110 million annually to US dollars 260 to 280 million, yet there were greater potential a and trader community from both sides, should try to multiply it manifold, said the Philippines envoy to Islamabad Daniel Espiritu told a periodical meeting of the English Speaking Union of Pakistan here Monday evening.

The trade is in favour of Pakistan by 140 million dollars, which is good thing for this country, but lack of communication between businessmen and traders of the countries should be in constant contact with each to help achieve that objective. Philippines traders and businessmen knew more about Japan, China, Korea, North America, Europe etc, but very little about Pakistan. That anomaly needed to be addressed with vigour.

Largest export of his country to Pakistan was auto parts, but imports from Pakistan was rice which had jumped from US dollars 34,000 to 24 million dollars, pharmaceutical products etc. Farmers in his country had gradually switched from rice growing to cash crops, for weaker profitability, and rapidly changing mindset. Pakistan, therefore, had great opportunity to push up its rice exports to Manila. It is bound to yield results like in the case of pharmaceuticals where japan, later India occupied larger share, but now Pakistan has received a greater focus. This should be cashed on.

Comparing his country’s population with that of Pakistan, he said it was 110 million against over million which was larger than combined population of Canada, Australia, Newzealand, and even to some extent England.

Share on: WhatsApp