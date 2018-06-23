Philip Morris makes call to creative, media and communications communities

Observer Report

Cannes (France)

Philip Morris International (PMI) today announced a bold call to action for the creative, media and communications communities to embrace its ongoing commitment to creating a smoke-free world.

As part of this initiative, PMI will offer smoke-free alternatives wherever it can, including heated tobacco products and e-cigarettes, to current smokers in the industry who would otherwise continue to smoke.

During a keynote at the PMI Science Lounge at The Cannes Festival of Creativity, SVP of Communications Marian Salzman said, “We are asking the creative community to join us in raising awareness of the potential of science, technology and innovation for those who smoke and the people around them.” The move is part of PMI’s vision to lead the charge towards greater innovation and technology in the tobacco industry, all of which is backed by science.

“People who smoke deserve information about better alternatives. The media industry can play an important role in making this happen, including by championing this initiative,” said Jacek Olczak, Chief Operating Officer of Philip Morris International.

“Quitting tobacco and nicotine remains the best option for smokers, but for those who don’t, science-based non-combustible alternatives are a better choice than continuing to use cigarettes.” He continued, “We want a world where all people who would otherwise continue to smoke instead switch to less harmful alternatives.