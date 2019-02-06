Philip Morris Ltd wins CSR awards

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL), an affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI), has won the annual Corporate Social Responsibility award for the fourth consecutive year, being recognized under ‘Community Development & Services’ for their Summer Schools Program, and ‘Women Welfare, Empowerment & Development’ for their Mobile Health Clinics Program, at the 11th International CSR Summit 2019, organized by the ‘National Forum for Environment and Health’ (NFEH).

The Summer Schools Program and Mobile Health Clinics Program, were both carried out during 2018 with major presence in tobacco-growing areas, with PMPKL farmers’ footprint.

Summer Schools is a program to eliminate child labor from tobacco farms during peak crop season, while Mobile Health clinics is a unique program providing standard health services to under-privileged women and other community members.

The prestigious awards recognize PMPKL’s consistent efforts to make a positive impact on the communities it operates in, through its community-development endeavors and social-uplift initiatives.

The awards were distributed among the winners, by the Honorable President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) – Sardar Masood Khan, in the presence of the Honorable President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Share on: WhatsApp