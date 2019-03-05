Philip Morris closes one of its manufacturing facility in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL) today announced it will reorganize its cigarette-manufacturing operations, following a strategic review to optimize process efficiencies and operational effectiveness and to position PMPKL for sustainable future growth.

This will involve closure of the cigarette-manufacturing facility in Kotri, Sindh and will impact 194 employees, all of whom will be offered separation packages that will exceed what is required by law in order to facilitate them through this difficult transition period.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Joao Martins, Managing Director PMPKL said, “PMPKL remains committed to operating in Pakistan, through our manufacturing facility in Sahiwal, the Green Leaf Threshing plant in Mardan and by maintaining a strong ongoing commercial presence.”

“The wide presence of illicit cigarettes in the country has impacted the legal industry volumes, as a result our manufacturing footprint was in excess of requirement, hence PMPKL decided to consolidate its current manufacturing footprint to achieve greater efficiency and for a sustained business outlook.”

“Our priority will be to treat all our employees fairly and with respect and dignity. We appreciate the contributions that each and every colleague has made over the years and we understand that this is difficult news for our employees.”

“Philip Morris has a big vision, to create a smoke-free world, and we are transforming our business to achieve that vision. Change at this scale is never easy.

