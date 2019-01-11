Philip Morris becomes first company in Pakistan to obtain equal salary certification

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL), an affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI), today announced that it has successfully obtained the Equal Salary certification from Equal-Salary Foundation, an independent, non-profit organization. As PMI transforms to become a smoke-free technology leader in this rapidly-changing 21st century, it recognizes that diverse teams and an inclusive culture are needed to drive innovation and be successful. PMI and its affiliates worldwide are focused on this aspect of the transformation and committed to tackling their gender gap first, emphasizing the role this plays as an enabler for PMI’s vision of a smoke-free world.

“PMPKL is the first organization in Pakistan to achieve the equal salary certification. Our success as a company depends on a talented and diverse workforce – where individuals enjoy opportunities to learn, grow and prosper in their career. This means providing fair and equal remuneration for men and women for equivalent work, and at PMPKL our values and principles call for nothing less. According to the ILO Gender Wage Report 2018/19, in Pakistan, where the gender pay gap is 36.3%, wage parity represents a crucial step on the road to gender parity. PMPKL’s achievement as the first EQUAL-SALARY certified company in Pakistan makes us an employer of choice committed to equality and to fostering an inclusive and dynamic workforce.” said C. David Escarda, Director People and Culture at Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited.

The EQUAL-SALARY certification validates that PMPKL pays men and women equally for equivalent work, and the process is helping to focus company attention on the broader issue of gender equality. Alongside the quantitative comparison of salary data, the Equal Salary Certification methodology involves a qualitative audit of management commitment to equal pay principles, of employee perception of that commitment and of HR policies and practices to identify any potential gender blind spots, and recommends actions to mitigate them. The certification further helps identify areas for improvement and supports efforts to address the broader challenge of closing any gender talent gaps. This includes introducing flexible working arrangements and addressing gender bias across the employee journey.

Commenting on the certification, Véronique Goy Veenhuys, Founder & CEO, Equal-Salary Foundation, said, “Philip Morris Pakistan can be proud of its Equal-Salary Certification, making them the frontrunner of the rigorous, independent Equal-Salary methodology in Pakistan. While today, we still cannot take equal pay for equivalent work for granted, the commitment of companies like Philip Morris Pakistan is a welcome step forward on the journey toward achieving global wage parity, and contributes to the broader challenge of closing the gender pay gap.”

PMPKL’s Equal Salary certification is part of PMI’s larger goal of becoming a truly gender balanced, inclusive workplace. The multi-national is already tracking and publishing progress on the gender balance of its management team. Today, women hold 35% of all management roles at PMI, and the company is on track to meet its goal of 40% by 2022.

