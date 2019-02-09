Philanthropists urged to help Syrians, Rohingyas

Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has urged the philanthropists to step forward for the help of the distressed people in different parts of the world especially the Syrians and the Rohangyas.

He was addressing delegates and prominent citizens from Karachi and other cities at a luncheon hosted by the Al-Khidmat Foundation at its headquarters here on Saturday.

The JI Secretary General said that millions of people, including women and children, in different parts of the world had been affected by the political and regional crisis and were living in miserable conditions.

He said that the financial support by the welfare bodies was a great blessing and the services of the Al-khidmat Foundation in this regard were commendable.

The JI Secretary General impressed upon the Muslim world to overcome these crisis through its unity. He urged the Bangladesh government to lift restriction on the welfare activities meant for the Rohangyas.

The Al-Khidmat Foundation President Abdul Shakoor, while briefing the JI Secretary on the activities of the organization, said that extreme climate had created problems for the Syrian and Rohangya refugees.

He said that during the last six months, the Al-Khidmat Foundation had provided financial support to 150 orphans besides financial help and essential items to 250 Syrian children. Ration had also been distributed among the deserving families. He said that the financial assistance was being provided with the support and donations of welfare bodies from Turkey, Indonesia, Australia and Bangladesh. He said that the total financial support and other items worth rupees 340 million had been provided to the deserving in the recent months.—INP

