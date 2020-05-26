Philanthropic network to defeat Covid-19?

Frank Islam

IN times of crises such as flooding, hurricanes and earthquakes, there is a substantial need for philanthropic assistance. Because of the unprecedented global crisis caused by the COVID19 pandemic – which as of this moment has already resulted in more than four million confirmed cases and nearly 300,000 deaths world-wide, there is need for this form of philanthropy and much more. The “much more” is an International Interconnected Philanthropic Network (IIPN) dedicated to developing a collaborative and coordinated response to the pandemic globally. The IIPN’s purpose would be to develop strategy and approach to address the root causes of this pandemic, avoid future pandemics and to help nation scope with the consequences of the pandemic going forward. The IIPN would engage in what I call purposeful philanthropy. As I have written before, there is a distinction between purposeful philanthropy and charity. Charity is given to respond to immediate needs. Purposeful philanthropy is directed at eliminating underlying social or economic problems and providing the basis for improving circumstances and conditions over time.

During this pandemic, numerous philanthropic organizations have stepped up to provide charity and relief in their countries of origin and around the world. Those that have focused globally include Mars Inc, the Chubb Charitable Foundation and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. Individuals and organizations are also making charitable contribution to groups that operate globally such as Relief International, UNICEF, International Medical Care, Humanity & Inclusion and Oxfam America. The charitable outpouring is significant. Unfortunately, given the magnitude of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the devastating effects around the world on health care, educational and economic systems in nations of all types and sizes, it will be insufficient due to the scope and size of the need. This is why an entity such as the IIPN is so important and necessary. It enables an organized response to combat the impact of what the International Monetary Fund has projected will be the greatest downturn since the Great Depression. Indeed, If the pandemic continues to progress, the downturn could be even worse today than it was back in the thirties.

The IIPN could combat this by developing the framework for connecting three dots to allow stakeholders to maximize their investment in critical pivot point areas – areas that can be leveraged and addressed most effectively to reverse the downward trajectory caused by the pandemic. Those three dots are: planning; revitalization models and financial support. In my article preceding this one, I recommended that each nation needed a short-term coronavirus recovery plan and a health care and economic system development plan. The IIPN could create the templates for these plans and provide them to nations around the globe. They all need this type of assistance because no matter whether a developing nations such as Pakistan or a developed nation such as the United States of America, countries have been stretched to the limit and beyond to just react daily to the pandemic.

The final dot to be connected by the IIPN is to provide financial assistance to support a nation in its plan development and models implementation. The IIPN members could provide the initial tranche of financing and create a fundraising plan to be used to get other philanthropic organizations and individuals to invest in the pivot point areas that matter the most to them. For me, historically those areas have been education, the arts, civic learning and engagement and world peace. They continue to be at the top of my list but I would definitely consider other areas as well given this current crisis. The idea of an IIPN might seem a little far-fetched but the seeds for it already exist. They include: The Giving Pledge which is currently comprised more than 200 individuals, couples and families from 23 countries who have pledged to give at least half of their estimated net worth to philanthropy around the globe. And, the Co-Impact global collaborative which includes donors like Bill & Melinda Gates and the Rockefeller Foundation, that is focused on “system change to improve the life of millions by advancing education, improving people’s health and providing economic opportunity.” In closing, let me leave you with this final thought. At an Iftar event recently, I said, “ During the entire month of Ramadan, we engage in fasting from sunrise to sunset to renew our faith and to redirect our thoughts from focusing only on daily activities in order to reflect upon and do things to benefit society and most importantly to help others who are in need.” Given these traumatic times, it is incumbent upon each and all of us of faith, regardless of financial status, to renew and redirect ourselves. Pakistan needs to see that leadership and so does the world.

—The writer is an Entrepreneur, Civic Leader, and Thought Leader based in Washington DC.