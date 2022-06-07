Phil Mickelson will return to golf after a four-month hiatus from the sport by participating in the inaugural LIV Golf event.

The American was not initially on the announced playing field for the event which takes place from 9-11th June at the Centurian Club.

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman announced that Mickelson would be playing the 54-hole 48-player tournament that will have a $25 million purse including a cool 4 million for the winner.

The six-time major winner has been on a self-imposed break from the sport following his comments about the LIV Golf’s Saudi owners.

Until Monday, he had issued no public statements, played no golf tournaments, and missed two major championships, including the PGA Championship last month where he was the defending champion.

He subsequently was let go from lucrative sponsorship deals as well during that period.

Phil Mickelson immediately becomes the face of the LIV Golf tournaments as he confirmed that he plans to play all 8 events as well as compete on the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour had already drawn a line in the sand by warning its members that they face dire consequences for their association with the breakaway league and denying everyone’s requests to be allowed to participate in the league’s events.

Among the other golfers already confirmed for the inaugural LIV event are former world number ones Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, and Martin Kaymer as well as 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia.