Phil Mickelson loses KPMG sponsorship after controversial comments

Phil Mickelson has lost a very lucrative sponsorship with KPMG after his recent comments regarding Saudi Arabia.
“KPMG U.S. and Phil Mickelson have mutually agreed to end our sponsorship effective immediately. We wish him the best,” the organization said in a statement.
Mickelson has recently found himself in hot waters after speaking about the Saudi-backed Super Golf League. Mickelson indicated to his biographer Alan Shipnuck that he might be willing to overlook human rights issues in order to gain “leverage” on the PGA Tour.
Following the considerable backlash, Mickelson took to Twitter to apologize saying that his comments were intended to be off the record.
A Statement from Phil Mickelson pic.twitter.com/2saaXIxhpu
— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 22, 2022
Mickelson was heavily criticized for his initial comments, which also included calling the PGA Tour a “dictatorship.”
His comments faced backlash from other golfers on the tour as well. Rory McIlroy called Mickelson’s interview “naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant.”
The dissolution of this partnership could lead to significant consequences for a player who generates a lot of income through endorsements. According to Sportico, Mickelson made 42 million dollars last year from endorsements alone.
According to Shipnuck, another sponsor Workday has chosen not to renew Mickelson’s contract when it expires ahead of the Masters.
KPMG also reportedly contacted Mikelson’s club supplier, Callaway, before making its decision regarding Mickelson. Mickelson currently has a lifetime contract with the company.