Phil Mickelson loses KPMG sponsorship after controversial comments

Phil Mickelson has lost a very lucrative sponsorship with KPMG after his recent comments regarding Saudi Arabia.

“KPMG U.S. and Phil Mickelson have mutually agreed to end our sponsorship effective immediately. We wish him the best,” the organization said in a statement.

Mickelson has recently found himself in hot waters after speaking about the Saudi-backed Super Golf League. Mickelson indicated to his biographer Alan Shipnuck that he might be willing to overlook human rights issues in order to gain “leverage” on the PGA Tour.

Following the considerable backlash, Mickelson took to Twitter to apologize saying that his comments were intended to be off the record.