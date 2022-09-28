Phil Mickelson is among four golfers who have withdrawn their names from the anti-trust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour.

Talor Gooch, Ian Poulter and Hudson Swafford are others who have decided to withdraw their names from the lawsuit which was filed against the PGA Tour last month over its decision to suspend players who participated in the new LIV Golf circuit.

Their decision comes on the back of LIV having already lost one legal battle against the PGA.

Phil Mickelson, however, maintains that his decision to back out of the PGA lawsuit comes after the circuit decided to introduce a host of changes to improve itself including increased purses and an earnings assurance program which the American credits to his new circuit.

“I am focused on moving forward and extremely happy being a part of LIV, while also grateful for my time on the Tour,” Mickelson said in a statement.

“I am pleased that the players on Tour are finally being heard, respected, and valued and are benefitting from the changes recently implemented.

“With LIV’s involvement in these issues, the players’ rights will be protected, and I no longer feel it is necessary for me to be part of the proceedings.”

Mickelson, the posterchild of LIV Golf, was suspended by the PGA Tour in March for trying to recruit players to the rival circuit among other breaches. He applied for reinstatement in June but his request was denied given his participation in the inaugural LIV event.