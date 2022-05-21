Phil Foden has been named Premier League Young Player of the Season for the second year in a row, the league announced on Saturday.

The Manchester City midfielder beat seven other candidates to the award.

He topped an eight-man shortlist of players aged 23 or under at the start of the campaign, beating Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Tyrick Mitchell, Mason Mount, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice, and Bukayo Saka.

Foden had received the most combined votes from the public and a Premier League panel.

“I am very proud to have won this award for a second season in a row. There are so many talented young players in the Premier League and it is a real honor to win it again,” said Foden

The 21-year-old has so far scored nine goals and assisted five more in 27 league appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

His average of a goal or an assist every 146 minutes this season is the best of any player aged 21 or under to have played at least 500 minutes.

Phil Foden also becomes the only player to win successive Young Player of the Season awards after his latest win.

He will be looking to help Manchester City clinch a fourth league title in five years with a win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Although Foden had a tremendous campaign the arrival of Erling Haaland should only help better his numbers.