PHF wants a proper annual budget

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Sr wants a proper annual budget for the federation saying every time we have to plea for grants to government which is why we are lacking behind in the game.

Talking to state-run media, Shahbaz said every time we have to plea for grants from the government for participation in national and international championships.

“No improvement can be done in the game until and unless we have a proper budget to groom and educate our youth from grass-root level,” he said.

He said at least there should be 4 to 5 hockey centers in the country and the federation must have its own catering service as to ensure that players are being provided with proper diet.

“The youth must be spotted and picked up from grass-root level and trained in these centers. They should also be given proper education as an illiterate cannot survive in international sports,” he said.

Speaking about the dismal performance of green-shirts in Champions Trophy and series against Canada, he said how 13th ranked Pakistan could have beaten top teams in Champions Trophy.

“Pakistan is ranked 13th in International Hockey Federation (FIH) rankings while Australia, Argentina, Belgium, Netherlands and India are in top six,” he said and added how can anyone expect good results from Pakistan.

He said Pakistan beat Argentina (Ranked No 2) which was an achievement for the team but no one saw that.

“On the other hand Pakistan development squad that lost the series to Canada was Pakistan junior team playing against Canadian senior team. The Pak-Canada series was all sponsored by our Canadian counterpart and had nothing to do with FIH rankings. Our junior team went to Canada for international exposure then why so much criticism,” he questioned.

