Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has found much-needed support from its vice president Shehla Raza during its ongoing battle with the federal government.

Recently Defence Minister Khawaja Asif accused PHF of violating its constitution under its president Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar who is serving a second term in the role.

The People’s Party member was quick to dispel the claims of any transgressions.

Certainly, someone has not given him an honest and true briefing. The PHF is an elected body, and its office-bearers were elected after a proper process. The president was elected for a second term as per the PHF constitution, Shehla Raza was quoted as saying in a video message shared by PHF.

The Sindh Minister for Women’s Development did praise the federal government for taking an interest in the national sport and showing concern for its well-being.

The tussle between PHF and the federal government started after the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) formed a committee comprising Islahuddin Siddiqui, Akhtar Rasool, Shahnaz Sheikh and Khawaja Junaid to promote hockey in Pakistan with PHF taking a back seat.

PHF and PSB have not gotten long since with the two constantly getting in each other’s way.

Pakistan hockey is already seeing dark days and whatever little promising signs are there may be under threat from infighting.