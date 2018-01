Islamabad

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will be appointing an Australian coach for the national team in a week.

Talking to APP, a PHF official dismissed all reports for considering former German captain Christine Blunck for the job. Responding to a question, he said local Pakistani coaches including Farhat Khan, Khawaja Junaid, Shahnaz Sheikh etc have been tested time and again therefore PHF is trying to rope in a foreigner.—APP