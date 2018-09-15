PHF has put Pakistan hockey on right track: Secretary

Lahore

Secretary, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Shahbaz Ahmad has said that the PHF is a respectable national organization which has put Pakistan hockey on the right track as per the vision of the country’s Prime Minister.

“For the preparation of the national team, the PHF has acquired the services of a very well reputed Dutch coach and an experienced Australian physical trainer.

There has been consistent improvement in team’s performance ever since they took over which is visible to. However, certain jealous elements are not happy with it “,he said here on Friday.

“To gain cheap popularity in the general public, these people have resorted to illegal and immoral activities especially through social media. All this is bringing a bad name to the national game.But PHF will not be blackmailed by anyone and will soon take legal action against them “,he added.

The former celebrated forward said unfortunately, some people PHF had trusted upon are now the biggest hurdle in the promotion of hockey at the grass roots level.

Secretary PHF said plans are afoot to reinvigorate domestic hockey by employing capable coaches so as to prepare talented players for Pakistan’s national teams. —APP