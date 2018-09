PHF greets Ehsan Mani

PESHAWAR :President Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brig. (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary General, Shahbaz Ahmad Senior Monday congratulated Ehsan Mani on being elected unopposed as the Chairman President Pakistan Cricket Board.

In a joint message issued here both President PHF Brig. (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and former hockey artisan Shahbaz Ahmad Senior have expressed their hope that the Pakistan cricket would further flourish under his able leadership.

