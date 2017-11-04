PHF gets NOC for Hockey League

Islamabad

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Friday lauded the Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal for the issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for holding Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) in April 2018.

PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Khokhar and Secretary PHF Shahbaz Ahmad called on Interior Minister to express their gratitude for issuing NOC, said a press release issued here from PHF. PHF is hopeful to rope in world’s leading hockey stars for the mega event.

The Minister wished PHF all the success for PHL saying the league would go a long way in promoting hockey in the country and would also enhance the image of Pakistan as a peace loving sporting nation.

Meanwhile, President Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brig (r) Khalid khokhar and Secretary PHF Shahbaz Ahmad on Friday called on the Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal at Islamabad to express their gratitude for issuing No Objection Certificate to the PHF for holding the Pakistan Hockey League in April, 2018. “PHF is hopeful to rope in world’s leading hockey stars for the event”, said a spokesman of the PHF here.

The interior minister wished the PHF all the success in this venture and said “successful holding of the PHL would not only go a long way in promoting hockey in the country but also enhance the image of Pakistan as a peace loving sporting nation.”—APP