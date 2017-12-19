PHF considering Australian coach

ISLAMABAD :The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is considering an Australian coach for the national team whose name would be announced in the days to come. Talking to APP, a PHF official discarded all reports for considering former German captain Christine Blunck for the job. “Yes PHF is considering a foreign hockey coach for the job and hopefully he will be an Australian as talks are underway with them,” he said. He said local Pakistani coaches including Farhat Khan, Khawaja Junaid, Shahnaz Sheikh etc have been tested time and again therefore PHF is not trying to rope in a foreigner. “We need to catch up with the modern international standards of hockey and a foreign coach can let us achieve that goal,” he said.

Orignally published by APP