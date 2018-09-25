PHF confirms hosting of Six Nation Hockey tourney in Dec

Probables for Asian CT training camp announced

Islamabad

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Monday confirmed that the Six-Nation Hockey Tournament will take place in Lahore from December 17 to 31.

Talking to APP, PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Sr. said Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has rescheduled the dates for the event and has included it in their activities calendar.

“AHF has given the deadline of October 5 to all foreign teams for confirming their entries for the extravaganza,” he said.

Besides Pakistan, other teams to participate in the tournament include Oman, Qatar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan.

“This event is very important for the revival of international hockey in Pakistan and a total of Rs three million will be incurred to host the tournament,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that the tournament was previously to be held in Lahore in September but countries including Oman, Qatar and Sri Lanka excused to participate in the event due to financial reasons that led to reschedule the event.

akistan Hockey Federation on Monday announced the names of thirty one players who will attend the training camp for the Asian Champions Trophy being played from October 18-26 in Muscat,Oman.

The following players have been asked to report at the camp venue, here at the national Hockey Stadium on September 25, said a spokesman of the PHF: Imran Butt, PIA, Mazhar Abbas,NBP, Amjad Ali, SSGC, Mohamnad Irfan Senior, PIA, Rashid Mehmood, Navy, Muhammad Aleem Bilal, Wapda, Ammad Shakeel Butt, NBP, Mubashar Ali, SSGC, Tasawar Abbas, Wapda, Mohammad Rizwan Jr, SSGC, Mohammad Rizwan Sr, Army, Mohamnad Toseeq Arshad, Wapda, Ali Shan, SSGC, Muhammad Umar Bhutan, Wapda, Bu Bakr Mehmood, Wapda, Shafqat Rasool, PIA, Mohamnad Asfar Yaqoob, SSGC, Mohamnad Atiq, NBP, Mohamnad Arslan Qadir, NBP, Ejaz Ahmad, Wapda, Rana Sohail Riaz, SSGC, Mohamnad Irfan Jr, Wapda, Mohamnad Dilbar, NBP, Mohamnad Arslan Qadir, NBP, Mohamnad Rizwan, SSGC, Mohamnad Asif Mushtaq, NBP, Rizwan Ali, SSGC, Muhammad Zubair,PIA, Saran bin Qamar, Punjab, Mujeeb ur Rehman, SSGC and Syed Zeeshan Bukhari, SSGC. —APP

