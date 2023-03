Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced the names of 47 players who have been called up for the U-21 Men’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup training camp after being shortlisted from the recent open trials in Lahore and Karachi.

The competition will be held in Oman in May-June later this year.

The training camp will start on Tuesday at the newly constructed DHA Hockey Stadium in Lahore under the guidance of Hanif Khan who has been appointed the team manager.

Adnan Zakir, Mudassar Ali Khan, Asif Ahmed Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Rana Zubair, and Mazhar Abbas will serve in various coaching roles.

The three-time champions will be hoping to unearth new talent to overcome the current doldrums the country’s national sport is going through.

Pakistan’s U-21 Men’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup probables:

Goalkeepers: Ali Raza (Punjab), Mohammad Raffay (Sindh), Saif ur Rehman (Punjab), Faizan Janjua (Islamabad), Taimoor Sheikh (Sindh), Bilal (Balochistan).

Defenders: Mohammad Abdullah (MPCL), Arbaaz (MPCL), Rao Aqeel Ahmad (Wapda), M. Uzair (Punjab), Bilal Aslam (Punjab), Yasir Shinwari (KP), Arsalan Khalid (Sindh), Abdullah Nazakat (Punjab), Zohaib Ehsan (Punjab).

Midfielders: Sufyan Khan (Navy), Ehtesham Aslam (Wapda), Arbaaz Ayaz (Sindh), Murtaza Yaqoob (Wapda), Hamza Fayyaz (Punjab), Baqir (Punjab), Nadeem Khan (KP), Zain Shahzad (Punjab).

Forwards: Arshad Liaquat (MPCL), Murtaza Yaqoob Jr (Punjab), Abdul Hanan Shahid (Wapda), Abdul Rehman (Wapda), Abdul Wahab (Sindh), Qais (Sindh), Rana Shoaib (Punjab), Rana Waleed (Punjab), Sultan Mehmood (Sindh), Numan Khan (Sindh), Hamad Rizwan (Sindh), Zakaria Hayat (Navy), M Adnan Ladoo (Sindh), Qayyum Dogar (Punjab), Waqar Ali (Punjab), Basharat Ali (Punjab), Bilal Akram (Punjab), Shoaib Khan (MPCL), Ahmad Raza (Punjab), Haseeb Masood (Punjab), Taimur Javed (Punjab), Faizan Malhi (Islamabad), Abdul Wajid (Balochistan), Murad Ali (Punjab).