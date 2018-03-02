PHF appoints World Cup-winner Oltmans as new coach for hockey team

Karachi

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) made a major coup on Thursday, signing World Cup-winning Dutch trainer Roelant Oltmans as the new head coach for the national team.

Oltmans, 63, has been handed a two-year deal by the federation and will link up with the squad on March 7 in Karachi.

“We have reached an agreement with Oltmans,” said PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Sr. “We acquired his services due to his vast experience.

“He will also help the PHF in setting up the structure of our hockey academies.”

Having coached the Dutch as well as the Indian national hockey team, the veteran Dutchman brings a wealth of experience with himself.

He was also a part of the Netherlands side that defeated Pakistan 3-1 in the final of the 1990 Men’s Hockey World Cup at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

Oltamans, who last visited Pakistan in 2004, becomes the first foreign head coach of Pakistan’s hockey team in eight years.—Agencies