PHF announces squad for Junior Asia Cup

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming Men’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2023.

The squad was announced after the completion of trials at DHA Hockey Stadium in Lahore under the guidance of team consultant Roeland Oltmans, team manager and Chief coach Hanif Khan.

Other members of the coaching panel including Adnan Zakir, Zeeshan Ashraf, Asif Ahmed Khan, Syed Ali Abbas and physiotherapist Waqas Mehmood were also present.

Pakistan squad for the Junior Asia Cup selected by PHF:

Muhammad Abdullah (Captain), Abdul Hanan Shahid (vice-captain), Ali Raza, Muhammad Faizan, Aqeel Ahmed, Arbaaz Ahmed, Ehtesham Aslam, Muhammad Sufyan, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Arbaaz Ayaz, Arshad Liaquat, Ali Murtaza, Zikria Hayat, Abdur Rehman, Abdul Qayyun Dogar, Abdul Wahab, Basharat Ali and Bilal Akram.

Stand-by players: Muhammad Bilal Aslam, Bilal Khan (goalkeeper), Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Muhammad Adnan and Waqar Ali.

PHF had earlier called up 47 hopefuls for the training camp before narrowing down the list to just 18 for the tournament.

Pakistan, the three-time champions of the competition have been grouped in Pool A for the competition with India, Japan, Thailand and Chinese Taipei.

Pakistan will open its account on May 23rd against Chinese Taipei before facing Thailand the next day. Arch-rivals India will clash with the Green Shirts on May 27th before their group campaign comes to an end against Japan on May 29th.

The team will have to make the semifinals to stand a chance at qualification for the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup which is slated to be held in Malaysia later this year.