PHE workers hold demo in Jammu, demand wages of 70 months

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Public Health Engineering (PHE) workers and daily wagers staged a strong protest demonstration in Jammu.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a large number of PHE workers from various Divisions and Sub-Divisions in Jammu district assembled outside the office of Chief Engineer PHE, Jammu, at BC Road and held strong protest demonstration. They were demanding release of their pending wages of about 70 months and also regularisation of their services.

The PHE workers have been on strike since June 22, 2022 and demanding release of their pending wages and regularization of their services. Despite several rounds of talks with higher authorities in the Department, their issues could not be resolved.—KMS