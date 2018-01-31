PHD wins silver at campaign Asia’s award

Staff Reporter

Karachi

PHD Pakistan, part of Omnicom Media Group, won Silver for the second year in a row for “Pakistan Media Agency of the Year” at the Campaign Asia Agency of the Year Awards on 5th December, 2017. This accolade is the result of PHD’s ethos – “finding a better way” for its people, products and clientele – by tapping into the latest industry insights, strategic thinking, creativity, innovation, as well as unparalleled global support and resources. Omnicom Media Group and PHD Pakistan’s CEO, Dara Bashir Khan, stated: “Our continuous success results from our values and commitment to not only our people and our innovative way of working, but of the support we provide our clients at every stage of their growth journey. This accolade is a great way to start off the new year and we look forward to an excellent 2018!” Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency of the Year Awards honour “inspired leadership, management excellence, outstanding business performance and overall achievements” in Asia Pacific’s advertising and communications industry.