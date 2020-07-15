PhD degrees conferred upon ten students

43rd session of the Graduate and Research Management Council (GRMC) was held here on Wednesday 15th of July with Acting Vice Chancellor Federal Urdu University Professor Arif Zubair in the Chair. Conspicuous among others who participated in the session included Professor Dr. Arif Zubair (VC, Chairman/Member), Professor Dr. Mohammad Ziauddin (Dean, Faculty of Arts, Member), Professor Dr. Mohammad Zahid (Dean, Faculty of Science and Technology, Member), Professor Dr. Masood Mashkoor Siddiqui (Dean, Faculty of Business Administration, Commerce and Economics, Member), Professor Dr. Rubina Mushtaq (Department of Zoology, Member), Dr. Rabia Madni (Incharge Faculty of Islamic Studies), Dr. Mahjabin (Incharge Faculty of Pharmacy), Dr. Abdul Mateen (Additional Registrar, Islamabad Campus), Dr. Sajid Jehangir (Registrar, Member), Dr. Kausar Yasmeen (Advisor to VC on Academic Affairs), Madam Rashida Khatoon (Deputy Registrar Academic, Secretary) and Waheed Murad (Incharge GRMC). In the session ten students were conferred upon PhD degrees: Kamran Khan s/o Muhammad Hussain (Dept of Mathematics), Fariha Naz d/o Muhammad Yaseen Khan (Dept of Botany, Sobia Tahir d/o Syed Tahir Hussain (Chemistry), Muhammad Ashraf s/o Mangal Khan Chauhan (Computer Science), Amir Mahmood s/o Manzoor Ahmed Shaheen Rajput (Computer Science), Muhammad Faheem Baloch s/o Muhammad Ayub Baloch , Fazl Hussain s/o Fazl Mahmood, Syeda Maleeha Begum and Malik Saqib Ali s/o Malick Zafar Daad (Department of Economics , Islamabad). Ten students were also conferred upon MPhil/Ms degrees. Matters of advertising about admissions in M Phil, MS and PhD, Cases under hearing in Federal Ombudsman and miscellaneous applications received from students were discussed and committees were formed to ponder over them.