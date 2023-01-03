PhD degrees awarded to five PU scholars

Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its female scholars. According to details, Madiha Mumtaz has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Biological Sciences (Specialisation in Biochemistry) after approval of her thesis entitled “Identification of Protein Markers In Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma (OSCC)”, Sabahat Sana in the subject of Home Economics (Housing Home Management and Interior Design) after approval of her thesis entitled “Effect of Computer Work Station Ergonomics on Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorder in Software Houses of Lahore”, Sobia Kiran in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled “Impact of Blended Learning on Developing Creative Thinking Skills Through Flipped Classroom Among University Students”, Seemab Far Bukhari in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis “Religiosity And Music Liking: A Comparative Study of Muslim Listeners In US And Pakistan” and Fatima Yousuf Dar in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis “New mammalian remains from the Pabbi Hills of the Upper Siwaliks, Pakistan”