PHC’s bench, PS demanded for resolution of FATA’s disputes

Peshawar

Former lawmakers of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Tuesday demanded setting of a special bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) and police stations for FATA for provision of speedy and inexpensive justice to tribal litigants after its merger in KP.

Shah Ghee Gul Afridi, former Fata Parliamentary Leader in National Assembly told APP that a PHC’s bench for Fata on the pattern of DI Khan, Abbottabad and Malakand divisions should be immediately constituted so that tribal litigants could get speedy and inexpensive justice at their doorsteps.

He said jurisdiction of Supreme Court (SC) and PHC has already been extended to FATA and time has come for constitution of a special PHC’s FATA bench following signing of 31 constitutional amendments by the President, which had completed the process of historic merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Afridi said a large number of cases were pending in FATA Tribunal since long and these cases would now be shifted to PHC for which judges’ strength should be enhanced for its speedy disposal.—APP