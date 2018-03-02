PHC & UNICEF to establish centres of excellence

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) and UNICEF will collaborate in establishing maternity and obstetrics centres of excellence in the province where minimum service delivery standards will be implemented besides imparting training to the medics.

The areas of cooperation will also include standardisation of the healthcare establishments (HCEs), monitoring of the centres of excellence, and introducing performance audit.

The PHC and UNICEF delegates reached this consensus here on Thursday at a meeting .

The UNICEF delegation was led by health specialist UNICEF Headquarters Dr Ted Babe, while Chief Operating Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan headed the Commission’s senior management.

The UNICEF delegation comprised Dr Samia Rizwan, health specialist UNICEF ROSA Dr Sufang Guo and Dr Naila Shahid.

The PHC senior management included Director Clinical Governance and Organisational Standards Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, Director Licensing and Accreditation Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua, and Additional Director Quality Assurance Dr Qamar Salman.

Dr Ted Babe said Pakistan had been successful in reducing the child mortality rate because of the organisations like the PHC. While applauding the PHC, Dr Samia said the Commission was a pride of the country, and the UNICEF intended to align itself with the PHC efforts.

Dr Mushtaq briefed the delegation about various kinds of HCEs.