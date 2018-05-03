PHC trains 43 GPs on MSDS

Staff Reporter

The training of 43 family and general physicians (GPs) on the Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) Completed by the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC).

The GPs are providing treatment facilities in different parts of the city, and were trained in 10 functional areas, 18 standards and 47 indicators of the MSDS, a press release said.

The functional areas of the training also comprised responsibilities of management, facility management and safety, human resource management, information management systems, quality assurance and improvement, patient care, management of medication, patient rights, and infection control.

Director Clinical Governance and Organisational Standards Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya briefed the participants about the PHC’s working and implementation of the MSDS.

Additional Director (Trainings) Dr Majid Latif imparted training to the dentists, while deputy directors (trainings) Dr Shafiqur Rehman and Dr Basharat Javaid were the facilitators. So far since December the last, the PHC had conducted 23 trainings in 12 districts for 776 GPs and family physicians.

Out of these trainings, four were conducted in Multan for 132 doctors, three in Faisalabad for 88, two each in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sheikhupura and Lahore for 55, 98, 57 and 92 respectively, and one each in Chakwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha and Gujrat for the rest of doctors.