PHC trains 105 DHOs to eliminate quackery

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday has completed the first phase of training of 105 district health officers of four divisions for eliminating quackery.

The joint trainings were held with the support of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. In these sessions, which were arranged at the divisional headquarters, 30 officers of Dera Ghazi Khan, 26 each of Multan and Bahawalpur, while 23 of Sahiwal division were imparted anti-quackery training.

The trained officers, comprising Health district officers, Medical Services DOH, Human Resource DOH and senior medical officers, rural health centres, will seal premises of quacks and send sealing reports to the PHC for further action.

Also, they have been given access to the anti-quackery mobile app of the commission for online transmission of information about the sealings, which will also help connect to the online data of quacks, and trace them as well. Moreover, this will cause a huge impact to the coordinated actions against quacks.

PHC Board of Commissioners Chairperson Prof Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid has issued directions for carrying out a well-coordinated campaign with the P&SH Department to eliminate quackery in all its forms and manifestations.

The second phase of trainings will start in the coming week and will be held at Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Lahore.