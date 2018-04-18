PHC teams start closing down quacks’ businesses in 14 districts

Lahore

In accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sent teams to 14 districts for closing down fake treatment centres of quacks. These teams will be fully supported by the district administrations and police of the respective areas, and they have started their work against quacks from last day. The PHC has consulted different departments and stakeholders for ensuring smooth action against quacks, and for timely submission of the report to the Apex Court.

Moreover, for having the exact location and complete information about the quacks for the officials concerned, a mobile “Census Information Manager (CMI) has also been launched by the PHC. During the last week, the PHC teams had sealed 100 businesses of quacks in three cities – Okara, Rawalpindi and Lahore -, and their tallies were 50, 31 and 19 respectively. Since the launch of the action against quacks, the PHC closed down over 8,550 quacks’ businesses, and imposed a fine of about Rs 65 million. While, in Bahawalpur, second round of anti quackery operation has been launched in district Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal has directed all the Assistant Commissioners, District Health Officers, Deputy District Health Officers and Drug Inspectors to conduct a full fledged drive and arrest quacks apart from taking other actions. He assured that the campaign shall continue till the end of quackery. He requested civil society to extend full cooperation in identifying quacks in their area so that the menace be got rid of. District Police Officer Bahawalpur Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze also vowed to extend necessary support in this regard. In Sialkot, teams of Sialkot health department sealed 28 clinics of quacks in various parts of the district during the ongoing crackdown against quackery.

CEO Sialkot District Health Authority Dr. Latif Ahmed Sahi stated this while talking to the newsmen here on Tuesday Talking to APP, Chief Executive Officer Dr Suhail Chaudhry said that on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan the DHA sealed clinics and challaned around 30 quacks in all Tehsils of the District.

He said that in Tehsil Kalar Syedan, Marryam Hospital, Ayan Dental Clinic, Fatima Hospital were sealed while two medical stores were sealed in Tehsil Taxila and arrested a quack. Dr Suhail said that drug Inspectors had collected the samples from Munir Bhatti Memorail Hospital, Khalasa Dawa Khana, Arham hospital, Family Clinic and sent to Punjab Health Care Commission Lahore for laboratory test. He said that some of these quacks tried to pressurize the officials, but they were told cases had already been sent to Punjab Health Care Commission, Lahore. He said that strict action was being taken against the quacks who were running their business in the district. No one would be allowed to play with the lives of the people, he added.—APP