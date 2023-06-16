PHC suspends OT services of a private hospital for botched surgeries

LAHORE – The Punjab Healthcare Commission suspended all kinds of surgeries and the operation theatre services of a private hospital for carrying out botched surgeries of homonym female patients and issued a show-cause notice to the hospital administration.

As per details, two homonym patients namely Kausar Parveen, residents of different areas of district Faisalabad, were brought to the Independent Hospital, Faisalabad, for gallbladder and knee surgeries.

Their CNICs carried different surnames, but house officer Dr Hassan did not pay heed to it while preparing the operation list. Their equally heedless treating surgeon Prof Dr Awais Shuja carried out botched operations as per the list without following the standard operating procedures of the surgical department.

For investigation, a two-member PHC enquiry team inspected the hospital besides recording statements of patients and medics concerned.

Based on the findings, the PHC suspended all surgical and OT services except for emergency procedures.

This had also been done due to the non-availability of updated culture and sensitivity reports, the presence of ceiling fans in the operation theatres, and the placing of operation tables without any physical separations.

Also, there was an incomplete wall between operation theatres. Moreover, all services, being rendered by Prof Awais Shuja, had been suspended till further orders.

Moreover, the PHC has issued a show cause notice to the hospital administration for further action into the medical negligence.