PHC summons petroleum minister today

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Peshawar High Court has summoned the federal petroleum minister today, Thursday, to seek his version on the petrol crisis that has gripped the country over the past few days. A hearing was held by the high court on Wednesday during which the PHC directed the petroleum minister, secretary petroleum and DG National Accountability Bureau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to present themselves before the court today.

Justice Qaiser Rashid stated that the entire country was suffering due to the petrol crisis but it seemed like no one cared. “I feel quite disappointed at ministers who only attend meetings and avail perks,” he added.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority representative, who was also present during the hearing, said that a committee had been constituted which would take stern action against petrol pumps that do not supply petrol to the masses.