PHC stays convict’s death execution

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday stayed the execution of a convict sentenced to death by military court for killing six people including renowned Qawali singer Amjad Sabri and issued notices to federal government and defence ministry.

The convict Hazrat Ali, it may be mentioned, had challenged his conviction by the military court in the Peshawar High Court on technical grounds. A two-member bench of the PHC, comprising Justice Qalandar Ali Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ahmed, heard the convict petition.

The accused claimed that he was 18-year old when he was arrested and he was sentenced to death on April 3, 2-018 by the military court. The petitioner claimed that he was not provided opportunity for defence.

The PHC bench issued stay order on execution of the convict and sought reply from federal government and defense ministry.